PopSockets partners with international model for charitable-giving platform

BOULDER — PopSockets has teamed up with model Halima Aden and UNICEF USA to launch its giving platform, Poptivism.

Poptivism helps individuals make an impact by choosing a cause they care about and designing unique PopSockets to be associated with that cause. Anytime someone buys that grip, PopSockets gives 50 percent of that sale to that cause. As of Dec. 10, the company has raised $50,000 on behalf of more than 20 organizations.

Aden, the first high-fashion model to wear a hijab on the covers of magazines and on runways across the world, has been an UNICEF USA ambassador since July and has chosen to have her Poptivism designs benefit the organization, which coincides with UNICEF’s 72nd anniversary.

Since 2017, Aden has traveled to Mexico and Kenya with UNICEF, but her relationship with the organization is a personal one. Until the age of 7, she and her family lived in Kakuma, a Kenyan refugee camp, where they received daily support from UNICEF. With the Poptivism platform, Aden hopes to educate a new audience on the programs that save children’s lives through UNICEF.