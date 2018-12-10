November home prices mostly up across Boulder Valley, NoCo

LOVELAND — November’s median home prices were mostly up across the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado markets, according to a recently released report from Loveland-based multiple-listing service Information and Real Estate Services Inc.

IRES tracks home sales in Boulder, Fort Collins, Longmont, Loveland/Berthoud, Greeley/Evans and Estes Park, all markets within Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties.

Fort Collins saw median prices bounce back in November, after declines in the two previous month. Median prices for the month were $405,000, up from $395,950 in October. November’s year-over-year prices were up from $376,000 in 2017. There were 216 sales made during the month from 549 listings. The average time on the market was 65 days.

November median prices increased in the Greeley/Evans area. The median was $316,900 compared with $305,000 in September. Prices in that market are up 13 percent since last November, when the median was $280,500. There were 141 sales made during the month from 242 listings. The average time on the market was 58 days.

Median home prices in Longmont jumped $394,000 in October to $405,000. The year-over-year price was up 5.9 percent from the November 2017 mark of $382,500. There were 98 sales made during the month from 159 listings. The average time on the market was 53 days.

In the Loveland-Berthoud market, prices increased from nearly $390,000 in October to more than $408,000 in November. That figure is up 6.1 percent from November 2017, when median prices were roughly $385,000. There were 138 sales made during the month from 372 listings. The average time on the market was 75 days.

For the second consecutive month, Estes Park prices jumped significantly. Median prices went from $515,500 in October to $557,500 in November. That’s up from below $399,000 in September. November’s median was up 12.6 percent over the same month last year. There were 26 sales made during the month from 105 listings. The average time on the market was 95 days.

In Boulder, the median single-family home sale price in November fell to $907,500, down from $929,000 in September. November’s prices were down 1.73 percent from $923,500 during the same month in 2017. There were 34 sales made during the month from 128 listings. The average time on the market was 48 days.