VF Corp. selects name for its new denim company

DENVER — VF Corp. (NYSE: VFC), which recently split its denim-wear lines such as Wrangler off from the rest of its outdoor product lines when it moved to Denver from Greensboro, N.C., has named the new division.

Denim lines, in addition to Wrangler, include Lee and Rock & Republic brands. The new company will be called Kontoor Brands Inc. and will remain in Greensboro. It will be a publicly traded company.

VF Corp. moved its headquarters to Denver in August. The company’s product lines include JanSport, The North Face and Vans, among others. The separation is expected to be completed in the first half of 2019, subject to final approval by VF’s board of directors, customary regulatory approvals and tax and legal considerations.

“This is an exciting next step in our work to establish our Jeanswear organization as an independent, publicly traded company. Kontoor Brands — a creative variation of the word ‘contour’ — is a compelling company name that will preserve each brand’s unique identity while also providing the opportunity to evolve the company in the years ahead,” Steve Rendle, VF’s chairman, president and CEO, said in a written statement.

More information about Kontoor Brands, including the board of directors, executive leadership team, stock symbol and strategic vision will be shared before the completion of the separation.