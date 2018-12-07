Employment Services of Weld County exceeds annual goals

GREELEY — In several key metrics, Employment Services of Weld County exceeded annual goals, according to a year-end Colorado Department of Labor and Employment review.

The state monitors participant data, program expenditures, processes and procedures to ensure compliance, effectiveness and accountability, according to a ESWC news release.

The review found no compliance issues and noted that annual goals were exceed in the number of adults served (249 people or 114.75 percent of the goal) and in youth served (218 people or 110.1 percent of the goal).

“The strong partnerships we’ve established with partner programs and the community are key to our level of service delivery,” ESWC division head Tami Grant said in a prepared statement. “And to deliver those services, I’m so fortunate to have staff who consistently work to put the best interests of Weld County job-seekers first and foremost.”