Boomtown seeks applicants for Hardware & Connectivity Accelerator

BOULDER — The Boomtown Hardware & Connectivity Accelerator is seeking applicants for its latest cohort.

The accelerator, made in partnership with UpRamp, is for early-stage hardware and software startups working in areas like IoT, augmented reality, blockchain, connected homes, robotics and other tech.

The program gives entrepreneurs access to connected device manufacturers, industry experts and mentors from cable and broadband operators nationwide. Ideas can be tested out in the Comcast Labs-sponsored Connectivity Lab. The 12-week program is in Boulder.

The spring cohort kicks off Feb. 25 and runs through May 17. Applications for early consideration are due Dec. 9.