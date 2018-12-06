LogRhythm named leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant

BOULDER — LogRhythm Inc. has been selected by Gartner Inc. as a leader in the 2018 “Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management” research report.

LogRhythm has been selected as a leader in SIEM by Gartner before. The company has also been recognized by Gartner as a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Software.

Sponsored Content

Colorado Residents Can Save Through Wyoming Trust Laws

For many individuals and families, the tax benefits of living and doing business in Wyoming are quite appealing. If you own a highly-appreciated, low-basis investment such as stock or a closely-held business, a Wyoming Incomplete gift, Non-Grantor Trust (WING) may allow you to avoid state income tax on its sale, as well as provide other benefits. Read More

The SIEM leaders quadrant is “composed of vendors that provide products that are a strong functional match to general market requirements, and have been the most successful in building an installed base and revenue stream within the SIEM market,” according to Gartner. In addition to providing technology that is a good match to current customer requirements, leaders also show their capacity for emerging and anticipated requirements.

“We believe this report underscores LogRhythm’s leadership in the market and validates the strength of our vision for NextGen SIEM,” Chris Petersen, co-founder and chief product and technology officer at LogRhythm, said in a prepared statement. “As data breaches continue to wreak havoc across the globe, security teams increasingly need end-to-end, NextGen SIEM solutions with native options for host- and network-level monitoring, as well as industry-leading analytics and workflow automation, to rapidly detect and neutralize the threats targeting their environments. In our view, LogRhythm is a leader in delivering on that need.”

Other companies in the leaders quadrant include IBM, Splunk and McAfee, among others. The other quadrant categories are Challengers, Niche Players and Visionaries. The quadrants are based off ability to execute and completeness of vision, with the leaders quadrant being the highest-scoring on both metrics.