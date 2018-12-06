Larimer County to host meeting about Ranch expansion

LOVELAND — Larimer County, through The Ranch Master Plan’s Project Leadership Team, will host a public meeting to gather input from community members and to share information on planning progress. The meeting will be Wednesday, Dec. 12, at 5:30 p.m. at the Budweiser Events Center in The Ranch Bar & Grill on the fourth floor. This meeting is free and open to the public.

The Ranch opened in 2003, has hosted thousands of events, attracted millions of visitors and generated hundreds of millions of dollars of economic activity.

In 2017, Larimer County voters approved a 20-year extension of a 0.15 percent sales tax to fund continued improvements to The Ranch based on the vision outlined within a master plan completed earlier in the year. The county has since retained the services of a project team of consultants, architects and construction project managers to further refine the master plan and develop a strategy for implementation.

This meeting is the public’s opportunity to learn about the progress made to date and to participate in the process to determine the future of The Ranch and the related strategies that will impact Larimer County.