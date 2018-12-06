JBS S.A. names new CEO

GREELEY — The Brazilian company that owns meatpacker JBS USA in Greeley has appointed a new CEO who will replace JBS S.A.’s founder.

The board of JBS elected Gilberto Tomazoni as global CEO, according to a report in the Greeley Tribune. He replaces company founder José Batista Sobrinho, which was formed in 1953. Tomazoni has been with JBS since 2013, most recently as chief operating officer.

JBS employs 230,000 worldwide and 4,600 in the Northern Colorado region.

Batista Sobrinho took the CEO reins in 2017 after his son, Wesley Batista, was arrested in a bribery scandal.