Candidates for BBB Torch Awards named

WINDSOR — Twenty-three businesses and four nonprofits from Northern Colorado and Wyoming have been named candidates for the 2019 Better Business Bureau Torch Awards for Ethics presented for the 21st year.

Organizations were nominated by peers, colleagues and customers during the spring and summer of 2018. Following vetting by the BBB staff, those eligible for the Torch Award for Ethics were offered the chance to participate. Those that accepted have spent the past three months working with teams of business students from Colorado State University, the University of Northern Colorado, and the University of Wyoming to prepare the award application based on BBB’s TRUST! Principles:

T ransformation at the Top

R einforce and Build

U nite the Team

S teer Performance

T reasure People

! Enthusiastically Reinvest

Award winners will be selected in January by an independent panel of judges comprised of BBB board members, past Torch Award winners and community leaders. Winning organizations will receive their awards at the 2019 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics celebration, a luncheon event set for April 18, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Embassy Suites in Loveland. This year’s presenting sponsor for the BBB Torch Awards for Ethics is First National Bank.

Candidates for the awards from business are:

GPROfessionals (Greeley)

Align (Cheyenne)

BG Automotive (Fort Collins)

Bret’s Electric LLC (Frederick)

Halladay Motors Inc. (Cheyenne)

High Country Beverage (Johnstown)

Independent Plumbing Solutions (Fort Collins)

Jonah Bank (Casper)

Journey Employer Solutions (Fort Collins)

LC Home Inc./LC Real Estate Group (Loveland)

Madwire Media (Fort Collins)

Medicine Bow Technologies (Laramie)

Memorial Hospital of Converse County (Douglas)

MenuTrinfo (Fort Collins)

Merit Electric Inc (Fort Collins)

Neuworks Mechanical (Fort Collins)

PFS Insurance (Johnstown)

Schrader Oil Co. (Fort Collins)

Sears Trostel (Fort Collins)

Sotheby’s Steamboat Realty (Steamboat Springs)

The Human Bean of Northern Colorado (Evans)

The Women’s Clinic (Fort Collins)

Volk Insurance Benefits (Fort Collins)

Nonprofit candidates are: