Telluride startup raises nearly $1 million

TELLURIDE — Apparel that will hold up in rugged outdoor settings and be suitable for urban living fills the inventory of a Telluride startup, Western Rise Inc., which has just completed a funding round that totals almost $1 million.
The company is owned by Will and Kelly Waters and began about five years ago. Much of the new funding comes from the Telluride Venture Accelerator and will be used to staff up for continued growth of the company, according to a report in BusinessDen.
Sponsored Content
Make a difference in your community on Colorado Gives Day.
Colorado Gives Day is a statewide movement to celebrate and increase philanthropy through online giving. Visit NoCoGives.org to browse participating Larimer County nonprofits and to pledge your donation today.
Manufacturing for Western Rise occurs all over the world in small, family-owned facilities. Products are sold through the company’s website.
TELLURIDE — Apparel that will hold up in rugged outdoor settings and be suitable for urban living fills the inventory of a Telluride startup, Western Rise Inc., which has just completed a funding round that totals almost $1 million.
The company is owned by Will and Kelly Waters and began about five years ago. Much of the new funding comes from the Telluride Venture Accelerator and will be used to staff up for continued growth of the company, according to a report in BusinessDen.
Sponsored Content
Colorado Residents Can Save Through Wyoming Trust Laws
For many individuals and families, the tax benefits of living and doing business in Wyoming are quite appealing. If you own a highly-appreciated, low-basis investment such as stock or a closely-held business, a Wyoming Incomplete gift, Non-Grantor Trust (WING) may allow you to avoid state income tax on its sale, as well as provide other benefits.
Manufacturing for Western Rise occurs all over the world in small, family-owned facilities. Products are sold through the company’s website.
…