Telluride startup raises nearly $1 million

TELLURIDE — Apparel that will hold up in rugged outdoor settings and be suitable for urban living fills the inventory of a Telluride startup, Western Rise Inc., which has just completed a funding round that totals almost $1 million.

The company is owned by Will and Kelly Waters and began about five years ago. Much of the new funding comes from the Telluride Venture Accelerator and will be used to staff up for continued growth of the company, according to a report in BusinessDen.

Manufacturing for Western Rise occurs all over the world in small, family-owned facilities. Products are sold through the company’s website.