Nonprofit – Grant December 2018

The Fort Collins-based Bohemian Foundation awarded nearly $75,000 to nine organizations working locally to strengthen community through music. The most recent recipients are Create Places, Fort Collins Musicians Association, Foundation Music School, Friends of Levitt Pavilion, Public Radio for the Front Range (KRFC-FM 88.9), Lineage Music Lab. Pathways Hospice, Sustain Music and Nature, and the University of Colorado Denver.

