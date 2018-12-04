Home » Industry News » Nonprofits

Nonprofit – Good Deed December 2018

By BizWest Staff — 

Innosphere, the incubator for startup and scaleup science and tech-based companies, partnered with the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado and Pledge 1% to help Innosphere companies participate in long-term giving. Pledge 1%’s philanthropic model allows companies to pledge 1 percent of equity, annual profit, employee time or company product to nonprofits of their own choosing. Its founding partners include Salesforce, Altassian and Rally Software.

