Innosphere, the incubator for startup and scaleup science and tech-based companies, partnered with the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado and Pledge 1% to help Innosphere companies participate in long-term giving. Pledge 1%’s philanthropic model allows companies to pledge 1 percent of equity, annual profit, employee time or company product to nonprofits of their own choosing. Its founding partners include Salesforce, Altassian and Rally Software.
Colorado Residents Can Save Through Wyoming Trust Laws
For many individuals and families, the tax benefits of living and doing business in Wyoming are quite appealing. If you own a highly-appreciated, low-basis investment such as stock or a closely-held business, a Wyoming Incomplete gift, Non-Grantor Trust (WING) may allow you to avoid state income tax on its sale, as well as provide other benefits.
