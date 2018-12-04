Home » Industry News » Nonprofits

Nonprofit – Good Deed December 2018

Homes of Living Hope, a Louisville-based nonprofit construction company, completed a two-story classroom built from shipping containers that will ship to Niwot-based Mwebaza Foundation’s school for children in Uganda. Niwot High School students in clubs and extracurricular programs helped transform the containers into classrooms.

