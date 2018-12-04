Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Lawyers uncover suspected troll, seek settlement

By BizWest Staff — 

ASPEN — Lawyers for an Aspen pet store have asked the Pitkin County District Court for more time to amend their suit against an online troll who disparaged their client’s business.

The lawyers filed their suit against an unknown person in March but have only recently determined the identity of the person they accuse of damaging the Aspen pet store client, CB Paws, according to a story in the Aspen Times. The attorneys want time to have settlement discussions.

The judge approved the motion.

The law firm determined the identity of the person they claim to be an online troll by filing actions with Google and Yelp. The man, an Aspen resident, has denied involvement.

 

ASPEN — Lawyers for an Aspen pet store have asked the Pitkin County District Court for more time to amend their suit against an online troll who disparaged their client’s business.

The lawyers filed their suit against an unknown person in March but have only recently determined the identity of the person they accuse of damaging the Aspen pet store client, CB Paws, according to a story in the Aspen Times. The attorneys want time to have settlement discussions.

The judge approved the motion.

The law firm determined the identity of the person they claim to be an online troll by filing actions with Google and Yelp. The man, an Aspen resident, has denied involvement.

 


 