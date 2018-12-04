Fort Morgan EDC to consider ag incubator

FORT MORGAN — The Morgan County Economic Development Corp. will conduct an agribusiness survey to determine whether there’s room for an agribusiness incubator in Morgan County.

The EDC has hired Jim Greenwood, a consultant, to conduct the survey. He was introduced to business owners at an event late last month.

The Fort Morgan Times reported that Greenwood will help the EDC evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the agribusiness community and what opportunities might exist. His experience includes about 100 feasibility studies, including one that resulted in an incubator in his hometown of Los Alamos, N.M.