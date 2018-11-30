United launches new non-stop flights between DIA, European hub

DENVER — Starting in May 2019, United Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) will have a new non-stop route between Denver International Airport and Frankfurt, Germany, according to a airline news release.

United’s new service between Denver and Frankfurt is the only nonstop service from Denver to Germany by a U.S. carrier and is the airline’s ninth flight between the United States and Frankfurt, the release said. United currently operates daily nonstop service between Frankfurt and its hubs in Chicago, Houston, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington Dulles.

“United is committed to expanding our global network for our customers and our employees and we are excited to continue this growth with the addition of new service between Denver and Frankfurt,” Patrick Quayle, United’s vice president of international networks, said in a prepared statement. “From the mid-continent United States to the rest of the world, United offers customers more choice and more international flights and destinations than any other carrier.”