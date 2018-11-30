Rocky Mountain Public Media breaks ground on new Denver HQ

DENVER — Rocky Mountain Public Media, Colorado’s largest member-supported media group, has broken ground on the Buell Public Media Center in Denver’s Arapahoe Square neighborhood. The center will house will house Rocky Mountain PBS and KUVO,

The 63,528-square-foot, three-floor facility with underground parking is expected to be completed in early 2020, according to a Rocky Mountain Public Media news release. The cost of the project is $34 million.

The Buell Public Media Center’s main street level will include a flex-space black box broadcast studio and community event space, Bonfils-Stanton Foundation Performance Studio for live performance broadcasts and the RMPBS content production studio, the release said. The second floor will house Rocky Mountain PBS and KUVO radio operations and third will be used by co-located media enterprises.