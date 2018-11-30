Loveland developer plans tiny home community

LOVELAND — Local developer Kurt Albers plans to build a new community featuring 500-square-foot micro homes and 800-square-foot cottages, according to a report from the Loveland Reporter-Herald.

The neighborhood, which Albers intends to call The Meadows, aims to address affordable housing issues in Loveland . Prices for the micro homes are expected to be around $150,000.

The Reporter-Herald reports that Albers plans to build the homes on a 10-acre parcel at 460 S. Boise Ave.