Boulder summer camp partners with Longmont media firm

BOULDER — Avid4 Adventure, one of the nation’s leading adventure camps, has selected Longmont-based Formidable Media as its agency of record.

The Boulder-based camp selected Formidable to promote its day, resident and expedition camps, located on Colorado’s Front Range, Wyoming, California’s Bay Area and Portland, Ore., a location that is coming Spring 2019.

“Avid4 Adventure is excited to be teaming up with our friends at Formidable,” Avid4 CEO Paul Dreyer said in a prepared statement. “With a shared passion for helping to launch kids into a lifetime of adventure and a deep history in growing outdoor industry brands, Formidable is the perfect partner to further our reach and mission as we expand into a new region (Portland, Ore.) and open up a whole new line of expedition programs.”

Having Avid4 be a client was an early goal of Formidable as it was being created. The agency is a new one, focused on branding and public relations in the outdoor industry.

“As soon as we had this agency concept off the ground, we wanted to bring Avid4 Adventure on board as a key client,” said Formidable Media co-founder and director of content Aaron Bible in a statement. “It’s always been obvious to Scott and I that growing the outdoor industry from the ground up and the inside out was the path to sustainability. And as a dad, I am keenly aware of how important the work they do is.”

Avid4 Adventure serves kids from pre-K to 12th grade. Registration for 2019 begins on Dec. 1.