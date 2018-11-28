Student apartment complex next to CSU sells for $49M

FORT COLLINS — Stadium Apartments, a student housing community near Colorado State University, recently sold for $49 million, Larimer County public records show.

The transaction was recorded Nov. 19.

The seller for the West Lake Street complex, which was built last year, is listed as Student Housing CSU LLC, a company registered to a Madison, Wis., address. The buyer is Student Apartments CSU LLC, which is registered in Tallahassee, Fla.

The community has 102 units, with apartments ranging from two to five bedrooms. Students rent individual bedrooms within an apartment. Amenities include a pool, study areas and rooftop patio.

The price per unit of the sale was about $480,400.