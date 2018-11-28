Clark Enersen Partners to design CSU animal building at National Western Center

DENVER — The Clark Enersen Partners has been selected by Colorado State University to design the CSU Animal Health Complex, one of three buildings at the school’s future National Western Center campus in Denver.

Construction of the campus is expected to begin in early 2020, according to a CSU news release.

The CSU Campus at the National Western Center will focus on research and educational programming in the areas of food, water, health, energy and the environment.

“We continue to move the vision forward for the CSU Campus at the National Western Center by bringing in top-tier partners to create distinctive spaces where CSU experts can research the world’s most pressing issues, and widely share that knowledge,” Amy Parsons, executive vice chancellor of the CSU System, said in a prepared statement.

The Clark Enersen Partners Inc. is a full-service design, architectural and structural engineering firm. The company has an office in Fort Collins, as well is in cities in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska and Oregon.

“For The Clark Enersen Partners, the distinctiveness of the CSU Animal Health Complex and the impact of what will happen within its walls aligned perfectly with our company’s expertise and areas of interest,” firm president Greg Lattig said in a prepared statement.