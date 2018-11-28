Boulder medical dispensary issued recall for use of pesticides

BOULDER — A health and safety advisory has been issued against Crossroads Wellness LLC, which does business as Boulder Botanics, due to potentially unsafe pesticide residues on medical marijuana plants and products.

The advisory was issued by the Colorado Department of Revenue in conjunction with the Colorado Department of Agriculture and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

The Department of Agriculture determined that the pesticides Bifenthrin and Diuron were present in the samples tested, despite them not being approved for use in marijuana.

Affected products include marijuana flower, trim, concentrates and infused-products. Consumers who have purchased the affected products should return them to the medical center where they were purchased. Consumers should check the labels attached to the container for the following license and harvest batch numbers: Medical Optional Cultivation License 403-00325 and/or Medical Marijuana Center License 402-00223