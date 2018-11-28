3 nonprofits benefit from Plante Moran contest

DENVER — Plante Moran, one of the nation’s largest certified public accounting, tax and consulting firms that now includes the EKS&H accounting offices in Boulder and Fort Collins, has awarded $30,000 to three Colorado-based nonprofit organizations.

The three charities were among 150 organizations that participated in the Plante Moran Cares charity contest. Eligible organizations were invited to register for the contest, and their supporters voted in three rounds for the organizations they felt were most deserving of the monetary award. After 100,000 votes were cast, the winners were:

First place: Colorado Fourteeners Initiative, based in Golden, winner of a $15,000 Donation.

Second place: Dawg Nation Hockey Foundation, based in Indian Hills in Jefferson County, winner of a $10,000 donation.

Third place: Arrupe Jesuit High School, Denver, winner of a $5,000 donation.

“We’re proud to support such worthy organizations,” Joe Bertsch, managing partner of Plante Moran’s Rocky Mountain region, said in a written statement. “Our community relies on the incredible work of our local nonprofits, and our firm was honored to help shine a light on the services they provide.”

Plante Moran hosted its Plante Moran Cares contest as a way to celebrate its recent combination with EKS&H, one of the largest CPA firms in the Rocky Mountain region.