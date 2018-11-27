PopSockets founder wins EY Entrepreneur of the Year

BOULDER — David Barnett, founder of PopSockets, received the National Entrepreneur of the Year 2018 Award in the Consumer Products and Retail Category.

The award is presented by EY, or Ernst & Young Global Limited, and recognizes entrepreneurs forging a better future through their products and services. Barnett was selected by a panel of judges and given the award on Nov. 11 in Palm Springs, Calif.

“I’m honored by this award, which I owe to my team which made it possible for us to grow 71,424 percent the last three years while building a brand for the future,” Barnett said.

PopSockets is a Boulder-based maker of collapsible phone grips and stands. Colorado was previously represented in 2012 by Mike Fries, CEO of Liberty Global, in the Media, Entertainment and Communications category.

EY has been awarding National Entrepreneur of the Year since 1986. This year, 231 award winners represented 187 companies that together employ 213,000 people with a revenue of $66 billion.