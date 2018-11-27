Mission Homes lists this year’s charities

BERTHOUD — A Northern Colorado homebuilder that constructs homes at a market-low price point has announced the recipients of its charitable giving program.

Mission Homes, founded by David and Stephanie Gregg of Berthoud, builds homes in the Prairie Star Master Planned Community of Berthoud located at U.S. Highway 287 and the Berthoud Parkway. As part of its founding mission statement, the company committed to donate 25 percent of annual net profits to local and international nonprofits.

Nonprofits identified for proceeds for 2018 and 2019 are:

Berthoud area:

Berthoud Habitat for Humanity

Guided Hope

Meals on Wheels of Loveland and Berthoud

House of Neighborly Service

Rescues Rescuing Veterans

Northern Colorado:

Harvest Farm

Royal Family Kids

Project Self Sufficiency

International:

Life for the Innocent

Know Love

Compassion International

Information about the nonprofits is available on the Mission Homes website.

Company founders, according to a press release from the company, were inspired by Toms Shoes LLC, the California shoe company that donates a pair of shoes to a child in need for every pair of shoes it sells. Toms calls the outreach its One for One program.

“We are hoping that $5,000 to $6,000 of each cottage sold will be donated to our charitable partners, with homeowners helping to distribute that money,” David Gregg told BizWest. “We are in the initial phases of determining final overall costs for the construction of the cottages — of which the first phase is being framed out now — and will work within these projections to determine final donation numbers. We see this adding up quickly, as our first set of cottage releases sold in just a couple weeks and the second set will come on line later this year.”

Mission Homes builds single-family, cottage-style homes that start in the mid-$200,000s. Given the price point well below the $400,000 average sales price of homes in the region, the company’s first lots sold out in a matter of weeks, the company said. Homes range from 900 square feet to 1,100 square feet.

“Our cottages are designed to benefit newlyweds, newly single, single parents, single-income, fixed-income, downsizers, downshifters, eco-conscious and empty nesters — virtually anyone who wants to spend less money on their home and invest more time enjoying life. We want teachers, first responders, clergy, veterans, senior citizens and anyone whose only present choice is to rent or live outside of Berthoud to be our neighbors,” David Gregg said.

Mission Homes has also partnered with EnergyLogic of Berthoud, a company that determines energy-efficiency ratings for buildings around the nation. It helps to assure that the Mission homes are energy-efficient for the owners. Berthoud Builders, a custom-home builder, constructs each cottage.

The company appointed a charitable-giving advisory board to help it determine where its charitable contributions would be spent. The board consists of local business people, including Alice and Brad Von Seggern, Kathy and Christian Anderson, and Linda and Tim Watt, who use home-buyer input in making funding decisions.