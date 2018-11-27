Larry H. Miller Dealerships names Boulder group a beneficiary of giving campaign

BOULDER — As part of Larry H. Miller Dealerships’ annual “5 Weeks of Giving” Campaign, a local vehicle dealership will collect gifts to be donated to Boulder County Share-A-Gift.

Larry H. Miller Toyota Boulder is accepting unwrapped new and gently used toys in good working condition, according to a dealership news release. All toys collected will be distributed Dec. 15. Children 14 years old or younger will be able to receive a new and used gift, arts and crafts, books, bikes and stocking stuffers.

“The holidays are a special time to bring joy to the lives of children and families within our communities,” Ray Reilly, senior vice president of Larry H. Miller Dealerships, said in a prepared statement. “Every year, our employees and customers look forward to making the holidays a little brighter for those in need.”

The other beneficiaries of the giving campaign are Denver Santa Claus Shop, Kids Crossing Angel Tree, Catholic Charities Marian House and Fort Carson Military Base.