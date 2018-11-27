Colorado Securities Commissioner retiring

DENVER — Colorado Securities Commissioner Gerald “Jerry” Rome will be retiring from the position at the end of November, according to a Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA) news release.

DORA Executive Director Marguerite Salazar has appointed DORA Deputy Executive Director Chris Myklebust as Rome’s replacement, effective Dec. 3.

Rome “has truly demonstrated what it means to be a civil servant for the people of Colorado throughout his career in securities industry regulation,” Salazar said in a prepared statment. “From his steadfast pursuit of justice for victims of fraud to his work implementing programs and legislation aimed at prevention of crimes of fraud, theft and exploitation, (Rome) never wavered from his mission to protect Coloradans. We wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

Rome has served as commission since 2014.

Myklebust is the former State Bank and Financial Services Commissioner, a role he was appointed to in 2015.

“I appreciate the many people providing fair and honest services within Colorado’s regulated securities industry,” he said in a statement. “To benefit the reputation of those compliant businesses and to protect consumers, the Division of Securities will continue to respond vigorously to those that engage in illegal activities and seize upon opportunities to prey on people.”