Premier Members Credit Union raising money for Foothills United Way

BOULDER — Premier Members Credit Union is holding a fundraising event through Jan. 24, 2019, to raise money for Foothills United Way.
As part of the inaugural fundraiser called Artisans of Giving, PMCU members who donate will be entered to win prizes that include as much as $5,000 cash and $50,000 for mortgage payments or rent.
“We are honored to involve our membership in our charitable giving efforts,” PMCU chief marketing officer Jason Bauer said in a prepared statement.“We are excited to support Foothills United Way through our employee and corporate giving, and now our first-ever Artisans of Giving event.”
