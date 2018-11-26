Make a difference: give where you live on Dec. 4 Sponsored Content provided by Colorado Gives Day

Colorado Gives Day is a statewide movement to celebrate and increase philanthropy through online giving. More than 2,200 nonprofits, including almost 200 in Larimer County, receive a significant amount of their annual funding through Colorado Gives, a year-round giving initiative. Visit NoCoGives.org to browse a list of participating local nonprofits.

And when you pledge to your favorite charities between now and Colorado Gives Day on December 4, your dollars go even further, thanks to a $1 million incentive fund created by the Community First Foundation and FirstBank. It’s one of the largest giving-day incentive funds in the country and increases the value of every donation proportionally.

About Colorado Gives Day

Made possible by the Community First Foundation of Denver, Colorado Gives Day is an annual December initiative to inspire and unite Coloradoans to “give where they live.” Thanks to the support of generous donors on Colorado Gives Day 2017, over $1.68 million was raised for organizations in Larimer County as part of the record-breaking $36 million statewide total.

Participating in and donating through NoCoGives.org is a convenient way to streamline your charitable contributions and gives nonprofits a low-cost, efficient way to raise funds. Processing fees are significantly less – around 2% – than traditional credit card fees. This ensures that a greater share of donations go directly to the organization.

The benefit of donating online through NoCoGives.org

It’s a simple way to assist many of your favorite nonprofits. Creating a free, secure, Colorado Gives donor account allows you to enjoy the following advanced features:

View a history of your donations. You can easily see to which organization you donated and the date(s). Re-send yourself copies of acknowledgment letters from charities, which you automatically receive on behalf of the nonprofit; this makes it easy to assemble your donation record at tax time, as all these online donations are in one convenient location. Set up and manage recurring donations. If you want to spread out your donation or make recurring donations to a nonprofit, you can spend a few minutes setting up your account, and then adjust the amount or frequency – from the convenience of your home – 24/7/365. Create fundraising pages for your favorite nonprofits Give to your favorite nonprofits more easily

About the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado

In its role as Regional Champion, the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado assists and supports Larimer County nonprofits by helping to promote Colorado Gives Day in Northern Colorado. For more information please visit NoCoFoundation.org.