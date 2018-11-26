Louisville looking at options for McCaslin corridor redevelopment

LOUISVILLE — Faced with a long-empty, prominently located big-box store, Louisville city leaders are studying ways to effectively redevelop a commercial corridor along McCaslin Boulevard.

“Louisville doesn’t have very many sore thumbs, but the old Sam’s Club is one of those,” Louisville economic-development director Aaron DeJong said earlier this month at the Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference. ‘I think everyone would agree with me on that, and we need to figure out what to do there.”

The Sam’s Club at 550 S. McCaslin Blvd. closed in 2010, and the nearly 130,000-square-foot storefront has been empty ever since.

Louisville city council members have commissioned a market study to “reevaluate the area and determine what the best future (use) of the area is,” DeJong said.

A preliminary report on the study, conducted with the assistance of consultants with Economic and Planning Systems and Trestle Strategy, was presented to city leaders last month.

DeJong said his team has been tasked with providing recommendations and direction to the city council in January 2019.

“The current development isn’t working as well as it should, so we are looking at what can we do as government to help spur things on,” he said.

The study, which contemplates a nearly 45-acre plot of land known as McCaslin Parcel O, is not just looking at redeveloping other retail spaces, DeJong said. Office and residential development scenarios are also being considered.