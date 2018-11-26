Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

40 Under Forty tickets still available

By BizWest Staff — 

LOVELAND — Tickets for the 2018 40 Under Forty awards ceremony are still available and can be purchased online at this link.

The BizWest event will be 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at the Ranch, 5280 Arena Circle, Loveland. Tickets sell for $49.49.

Recipients of this year’s award — nominated by their companies, coworkers or friends and selected by a panel of previous winners — are listed here. Their companies or employers follow their names.

  • Ali Abouzalam, Bee Nails.
  • Amy Alcorn, Aspen Grove Marketing.
  • Kyla Antony, Front Range Community College.
  • Zubaida Bai, ayzh Inc.
  • Michelle Bird, Larimer County.
  • Mara Brosy-Wiwchar, U.S. Rep. Jared Polis’ office.
  • Clinton Dale, Columbine Health Systems.
  • Karla Del Carpio-Ovando, University of Northern Colorado.
  • Katie Dockery, Easterseals Colorado.
  • Michael Durkin, Poudre Fire Authority.
  • Christopher Elder, Elder Construction Inc.
  • Patrick Elder, Elder Construction Inc.
  • Mark Ferguson, Blue Steel Real Estate.
  • Nick Galluzo, LC Real Estate Group.
  • Cristóbal Garcia, city of Greeley.
  • Mallory Garneau, FoCo Cafe.
  • Mallory Griffith, The Pendley Project and Mallory Griffith SLP LLC.
  • Erik Hegstad, Brock and Co. CPAs P.C.
  • Emily Jolly Birdsall, Jolly Events.
  • Nick Kenny, Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra.
  • Rachel LaFollette, Madwire.
  • Desiree Landt, A Better Day Cleaning & Concierge.
  • Michelle Marison, Landmark Homes.
  • Brian McKinnon, Northern Colorado Realty Inc.
  • Caroline Mitchell, city of Fort Collins.
  • Shelley Polansky, Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming.
  • Rob Protzman, Chartered Technology.
  • Jenna Riedi, Canyon Concert Ballet.
  • Philip Rodriguez, city of Brighton.
  • Amanda Sammartino, United Way of Larimer County.
  • Katie Shilts, UCHealth Medical Group.
  • Christopher Silvernale, NoCo Fitness.
  • Travis Storin, city of Fort Collins.
  • Grant Stump, United Way of Larimer County.
  • Sarah Swanty, Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic.
  • Lisa Taylor, Immigrant & Refugee Center of Northern Colorado.
  • Tina Todd, simplyHR LLC.
  • Adam Trainor, 970 Services/Roofing.
  • Taylor Worthington, Wells Fargo.
  • James Yearling, Downtown Fort Collins Business Association.

