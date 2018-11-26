40 Under Forty tickets still available

LOVELAND — Tickets for the 2018 40 Under Forty awards ceremony are still available and can be purchased online at this link.
The BizWest event will be 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at the Ranch, 5280 Arena Circle, Loveland. Tickets sell for $49.49.
Sponsored Content
Make a difference in your community on Colorado Gives Day.
Colorado Gives Day is a statewide movement to celebrate and increase philanthropy through online giving. Visit NoCoGives.org to browse participating Larimer County nonprofits and to pledge your donation today.
Recipients of this year’s award — nominated by their companies, coworkers or friends and selected by a panel of previous winners — are listed here. Their companies or employers follow their names.
- Ali Abouzalam, Bee Nails.
- Amy Alcorn, Aspen Grove Marketing.
- Kyla Antony, Front Range Community College.
- Zubaida Bai, ayzh Inc.
- Michelle Bird, Larimer County.
- Mara Brosy-Wiwchar, U.S. Rep. Jared Polis’ office.
- Clinton Dale, Columbine Health Systems.
- Karla Del Carpio-Ovando, University of Northern Colorado.
- Katie Dockery, Easterseals Colorado.
- Michael Durkin, Poudre Fire Authority.
- Christopher Elder, Elder Construction Inc.
- Patrick Elder, Elder Construction Inc.
- Mark Ferguson, Blue Steel Real Estate.
- Nick Galluzo, LC Real Estate Group.
- Cristóbal Garcia, city of Greeley.
- Mallory Garneau, FoCo Cafe.
- Mallory Griffith, The Pendley Project and Mallory Griffith SLP LLC.
- Erik Hegstad, Brock and Co. CPAs P.C.
- Emily Jolly Birdsall, Jolly Events.
- Nick Kenny, Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra.
- Rachel LaFollette, Madwire.
- Desiree Landt, A Better Day Cleaning & Concierge.
- Michelle Marison, Landmark Homes.
- Brian McKinnon, Northern Colorado Realty Inc.
- Caroline Mitchell, city of Fort Collins.
- Shelley Polansky, Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming.
- Rob Protzman, Chartered Technology.
- Jenna Riedi, Canyon Concert Ballet.
- Philip Rodriguez, city of Brighton.
- Amanda Sammartino, United Way of Larimer County.
- Katie Shilts, UCHealth Medical Group.
- Christopher Silvernale, NoCo Fitness.
- Travis Storin, city of Fort Collins.
- Grant Stump, United Way of Larimer County.
- Sarah Swanty, Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic.
- Lisa Taylor, Immigrant & Refugee Center of Northern Colorado.
- Tina Todd, simplyHR LLC.
- Adam Trainor, 970 Services/Roofing.
- Taylor Worthington, Wells Fargo.
- James Yearling, Downtown Fort Collins Business Association.
LOVELAND — Tickets for the 2018 40 Under Forty awards ceremony are still available and can be purchased online at this link.
The BizWest event will be 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at the Ranch, 5280 Arena Circle, Loveland. Tickets sell for $49.49.
Sponsored Content
Why business owners choose banks with local ownership
Whether you’re visiting a different city for a weekend, moving somewhere new, or returning to your hometown, exploring local businesses can make a place your place.
Recipients of this year’s award — nominated by their companies, coworkers or friends and selected by a panel of previous winners — are listed here. Their companies or employers follow their names.
- Ali Abouzalam, Bee Nails.
- Amy Alcorn, Aspen Grove Marketing.
- Kyla Antony, Front Range Community College.
- Zubaida Bai, ayzh Inc.
- Michelle Bird, Larimer County.
- Mara Brosy-Wiwchar, U.S. Rep. Jared Polis’ office.
- Clinton Dale, Columbine Health Systems.
- Karla Del Carpio-Ovando, University of Northern Colorado.
- Katie Dockery, Easterseals Colorado.
- Michael Durkin, Poudre Fire Authority.
- Christopher Elder, Elder Construction Inc.
- Patrick Elder, Elder Construction Inc.
- Mark Ferguson, Blue Steel Real Estate.
- Nick Galluzo, LC Real Estate Group.
- Cristóbal Garcia, city of Greeley.
- Mallory Garneau, FoCo Cafe.
- Mallory Griffith, The Pendley Project and Mallory Griffith SLP LLC.
- Erik Hegstad, Brock and Co. CPAs P.C.
- Emily Jolly Birdsall, Jolly Events.
- Nick Kenny, Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra.
-