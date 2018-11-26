40 Under Forty tickets still available

LOVELAND — Tickets for the 2018 40 Under Forty awards ceremony are still available and can be purchased online at this link.

The BizWest event will be 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at the Ranch, 5280 Arena Circle, Loveland. Tickets sell for $49.49.

Recipients of this year’s award — nominated by their companies, coworkers or friends and selected by a panel of previous winners — are listed here. Their companies or employers follow their names.