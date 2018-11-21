Soak Boulder looks to raise $1.2M

BOULDER — Soak Boulder has raised $220,907 in capital.

The company, whose registered name is Boulder Bathhouse LLC, is looking to raise $1.2 million in an equity offering, according to a Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Nov. 13. The date of first sale was Oct. 31, 2017. The company has previously gone by the name Soak Sacred LLC. Representatives for Soak Boulder did not return a request for more information.

Sponsored Content

Anticipating Changing Customer Expectations: An Elusive Leadership Skill

The opportunity to better anticipate customer expectations relies on you, as a leader, looking for clues inside your operations and from your customers, too.

Soak is a saltwater bathhouse in Boulder that aims to open in spring 2019. In addition to soaking, it also has a sauna and provides massages.