NoCo, Boulder Valley hospitals get mixed safety grades

Safety grades for Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado hospitals ranged ran the gamut from exceptional to mediocre, according to to the recently released Fall 2018 LeapFrog Hospital Safety Grade report.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, which is released twice a year, uses national performance measures from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Hospital Association’s Annual Survey and Health Information Technology Supplement, according to Leapfrog’s methodology. The score is based on 28 different measures.

More than 2,600 hospitals were graded across the country. Of those institutions, 32 percent earned an A, 24 percent earned a B, 37 percent a C, 6 percent a D and fewer than 1 percent an F.

Colorado ranked ninth in the nation with 41.46 percent of hospitals graded an A. That’s down from the spring rankings, where Colorado ranked sixth with 47.22 percent of hospitals earning a top grade.

Northern Colorado hospital grades:

McKee Medical Center (Loveland): A

UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital (Fort Collins): B

North Colorado Medical Center (Greeley): B

UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies (Loveland): C

Boulder Valley hospital grades: