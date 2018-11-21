Fort Collins Utilities electric, stormwater rates to increase in 2019

FORT COLLINS — Fort Collins Utilities, the city’s community-owned, not-for-profit utility, has announced new 2019 rates, which will go into effect in January.

In 2019, electric rates will increase an average of 5 percent, according to a city news release. About 3.6 percent of the rate hike is for electric distribution infrastructure improvements and 1.4 percent is for increased wholesale power costs. The cost increase will vary slightly by rate class.

Stormwater rates will increase 2 percent to allow for infrastructure improvements to continue to minimize flood hazards, the release said.

Water and wastewater rates will not increase.

The utility regularly reviews its rates through cost-of-service studies, the release said. Typically, Fort Collins City Council approves rates by ordinance in November and the rates go into effect in January.

To help offset costs and lower monthly utility bills, Fort Collins Utilities offers conservation and efficiency programs, including rebates and home efficiency and business assessments. More information is available at fcgov.com/conserves.