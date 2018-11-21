Home » Newsletters » Afternoon

BizWest offices will close for the holiday

By BizWest Staff — 

FORT COLLINS and BOULDER — BizWest offices in Fort Collins and Boulder will be closed on Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving and will reopen on Monday, Nov. 26.

Publishers Christopher Wood and Jeff Nuttall, along with the entire BizWest staff, extends a heartfelt thank-you to readers, advertisers and others who have supported the company’s efforts to provide business-to-business news and information through daily e-newsletters, printed products and informative events.

Enjoy the holiday!

 


 