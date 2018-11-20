Nearly 700-unit apartment complex moving forward in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE — Lafayette city leaders granted approval earlier this month for a developer to move forward with plans to build a new 684-unit apartment complex.

The community, called Sundar Apartments, is planned for a roughly 36-acre property on the northwest corner of Dillon Road and U.S. Highway 287. Denver-based Milestone Development Group LLC the project’s developer.

Build out of the apartments, which will be spread over 19 buildings, is expected by 2024, according to city documents.

Prior to approval of plans earlier this month, Sundar Apartments faced pushback from residents in a neighboring subvision who expressed concerns about over-development in the still mostly rural area.

“The metro area has growing pains, obviously,” Lafayette economic development director Roger Caruso said during the Nov. 5 Lafayette City Council hearing on the apartment plans.

But Caruso also emphasized benefits the new multi-family housing would bring to the city. One major benefit would be the prevention of any large-scale oil and gas drilling on the property.

Details regarding a buffer zone between Sundar Apartments and the adjacent Maple Grove community must be worked out prior to the start of construction.