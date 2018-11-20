Congruex buys Wisconsin telecom construction company

BOULDER — Congruex LLC, a Boulder-headquartered firm that provides construction management and maintenance services to broadband service companies, has purchased White Construction Co. Inc.

White Construction is a Wisconsin-based telecom-focused construction company specializing primarily in underground construction work.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Congruex’s acquisition of White follows its purchases of CCLD Technologies and CHC Consulting in late 2017, according to a company news release.

“We are excited to begin our partnership with Congruex and to grow our business even further,” White Construction president Adam White said in a prepared statement. “We look forward to leveraging Congruex’s operational expertise and capital resources as we continue providing innovative and efficient construction services to our customers.”

The acquisition announcement dovetails with the appointment of Kevin Rabbitt to the company’s board of directors. Rabbitt is the CEO of NEP Group, an outsourced product partner supporting content producers of live sports, entertainment, music and corporate events, the release said.

Charles Marsh, previously the senior vice president of global sales at communications equipment provider ADTRAN, has been named Congruex’s new chief revenue officer.

Ian O’Brien, previously a director at business development firm RSM Consulting, is the company’s new chief information officer.