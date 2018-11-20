Boulder biotech company names new CEO

BOULDER — Brickell Biotech Inc., a Boulder-based clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on treatment of skin diseases, has named Robert Brown as CEO and director, effective Jan. 1, 2019.

Brown assumes the role from Reginald Hardy, Brickell’s current CEO and co-founder, who initiated the leadership succession plan to best position Brickell and its lead product candidate, sofpironium bromide, as it progresses to Phase 3 in the first half of 2019. Hardy will remain on Brickell’s board of directors and will serve as special adviser to the CEO.

Sponsored Content

Anticipating Changing Customer Expectations: An Elusive Leadership Skill

The opportunity to better anticipate customer expectations relies on you, as a leader, looking for clues inside your operations and from your customers, too.

“Rob is the ideal candidate to assume the CEO role at this moment of Brickell’s growth,” Hardy said in a written statement. “I’m certain that his comprehensive pharmaceutical industry experience will guide us confidently into the marketplace. As sofpironium bromide moves into Phase 3 trials early next year, it was the right time to strengthen our commercial capabilities and to grow our sales and marketing infrastructure. I’m excited for our next steps as a company and look forward to contributing to our success as a member of the Board of Directors.”

Brown boasts more than 30 years of experience at pharmaceutical industry giant Lilly, where he serves as the chief marketing officer and senior vice president. During his years at Lilly, Brown has helped bring many products to market, including Taltz, Cialis and Cymbalta, as well as overseeing the launch of seven new chemical entities across a wide range of therapeutic categories, including dermatology.

“I was very attracted by the opportunity to join such a promising and well-positioned pre-commercial, late-stage company like Brickell, where my pharmaceutical industry experience could have a real impact,” Brown said. “This company has tremendous momentum and a pipeline of exciting NCEs that are on track to progress rapidly. I’m particularly excited about sofpironium bromide, which has the potential to be a best-in-class product and to provide clinically meaningful therapeutic relief to millions of Americans living with hyperhidrosis.”

Brickell is currently on track to initiate two Phase 3 pivotal trials for sofpironium bromide in the first half of 2019, and by the second half of 2020, the company intends to have completed all necessary activities required to file a New Drug Application with the FDA. In addition, the company’s current pipeline consists of four new molecular entities targeting the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, psoriasis, androgenic alopecia and allergic contact dermatitis, which are in earlier stages of development.

Sofpironium bromide, a new chemical entity and “soft” drug, belongs to a class of medications called anticholinergics. Anticholinergics block the action of acetylcholine, a chemical that transmits signals within the nervous system that are responsible for a range of bodily functions, including the activation of sweat glands. Soft drugs, such as sofpironium bromide, exert their action topically and are rapidly metabolized once absorbed into the blood. This mechanism of action allows for effective doses to be used while reducing the limiting systemic side effects associated with other drugs in this class.

Brickell Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative and differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of potential novel therapeutics for hyperhidrosis, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, psoriasis, androgenic alopecia and allergic contact dermatitis.