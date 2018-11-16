Surna doubles Q3 revenue

BOULDER — Surna Inc. (OTC: SRNA) posted a net loss of $643,562 in the third quarter of 2018, a significant improvement over the same period last year, when the company had a net loss of nearly $1.5 million.

The company’s earnings per share stayed nearly flat. In Q3 2017, the company had a loss of one cent per share with nearly 185 million share outstanding. In Q3 2018, the company had a zero cent earnings with nearly 223 million shares outstanding.

Surna, which makes equipment for plant cultivation and growhouses, including for the cannabis industry, doubled its revenue year-over-year. Its Q3 2017 revenue was $1.5 million; by 2018, it grew to $3.3 million.

The company currently has nine projects in Canada, six in California, three in Washington and three in Michigan. There are additional projects in Oregon, Massachusetts, Ohio, Rhode Island, New Mexico, Maryland and Arkansas. Its net bookings for those 28 projects for the nine-months ended Sept. 30, 2018, is $11.6 million.