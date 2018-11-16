QalibreMD gets $1.7M NIH grant

]BOULDER — QalibreMD, a startup focusing on MRI technology, received a $1.72 million grant from the National Cancer Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health.

The grant is for Boulder-based QalibreMD to test and mature its quantitative MRI technology.

It will be tested at 12 clinical sites, examining before and after drug treatments of breast cancer.

QalibreMD is partnered with the University of California at San Francisco and the National Institute of Standards and Technology to develop the platform, called qCal-MR.

The platform aims to standardize and quantify MRI images so that assessments can be made independent of what device is used to do the MRI.

QalibreMD, founded in 2017, is a subsidiary of High Precision Devices Inc.