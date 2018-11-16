Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Centura Health to lay off 50 at Porter Adventist Hospital

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER — Centura Health will lay off 50 people at Porter Adventist Hospital in Denver.

The Denver Business Journal reports that the layoffs are part of cuts across the Centura system. Centura spokeswoman Wendy Forbes told the Business Journal that most hospitals affected would see fewer than five people laid off, but Porter will see a 3 percent cut in personnel.

Centura Health operates Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville and Longmont United Hospital.

