Centura Health to lay off 50 at Porter Adventist Hospital

DENVER — Centura Health will lay off 50 people at Porter Adventist Hospital in Denver.
The Denver Business Journal reports that the layoffs are part of cuts across the Centura system. Centura spokeswoman Wendy Forbes told the Business Journal that most hospitals affected would see fewer than five people laid off, but Porter will see a 3 percent cut in personnel.
Sponsored Content
Lines of Credit and Working Capital Solutions for Business Owners
Having reliable access to working capital is critical to the health of any business. While there are many funding options, a secured line of credit is often the easiest and least expensive way to access working capital.
Centura Health operates Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville and Longmont United Hospital.
DENVER — Centura Health will lay off 50 people at Porter Adventist Hospital in Denver.
The Denver Business Journal reports that the layoffs are part of cuts across the Centura system. Centura spokeswoman Wendy Forbes told the Business Journal that most hospitals affected would see fewer than five people laid off, but Porter will see a 3 percent cut in personnel.
Sponsored Content
Lines of Credit and Working Capital Solutions for Business Owners
Having reliable access to working capital is critical to the health of any business. While there are many funding options, a secured line of credit is often the easiest and least expensive way to access working capital.
Centura Health operates Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville and Longmont United Hospital.
…