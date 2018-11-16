Boulder townhome community sells for $21M

BOULDER — Wonderland Creek Townhomes, a 41-unit multifamily housing community on Paseo del Prado in Boulder, sold late last month for $21 million.

The transaction was recorded Oct. 25, Boulder County public records show.

“Wonderland Creek Townhomes – which was 78 percent occupied at the time of the sale – was sold to an undisclosed, California-based buyer who saw the upside of owning condo-quality units in the Boulder market,” Justin Hunt with real estate service firm Newmark Knight Frank (NASDAQ: NMRK) said in a prepared statement. The property is located directly off of the Wonderland Creek Bikeway, which is undergoing $30 million worth of improvements along the creek.”

Public records list the seller as WCT LLC and the buyer as Eng-Skell Co.