Peak Reliability in Loveland to shut down operations

LOVELAND — Peak Reliability, a Vancouver-based company, announced that it is terminating its operations at 4850 Hahns Peak Drive in Loveland.

In a letter to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, Peak Reliability said the first group of separations will take place around Jan. 7, 2019. Final separations will take place in April 2020. About 69 employees will be affected.

Peak Reliability provides monitoring and reliability coordination in the electric industry. Certain employees are represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Employees affected by the layoffs range from interns to administrators to engineers.