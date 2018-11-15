OtterBox, PopSockets pair matching cases and grips

FORT COLLINS and BOULDER — OtterBox and PopSockets are partnering for the holiday season.
OtterBox Symmetry cases are being paired with matching PopGrips from PopSockets.
Customers can choose between buying one matching grip or a collection of three that all fit in the color scheme and theme of the case. Cases also come with a free screen protector.
All three grips with a case retail between $74.95 and $84.95.
OtterBox is a Fort Collins-based maker of protective phone cases and other durable equipment such as coolers and tumblers. PopSockets are the Boulder-based makers of attachable phone grips, stands and wallets.
Customers can choose between buying one matching grip or a collection of three that all fit in the color scheme and theme of the case. Cases also come with a free screen protector.
All three grips with a case retail between $74.95 and $84.95.
OtterBox is a Fort Collins-based maker of protective phone cases and other durable equipment such as coolers and tumblers. PopSockets are the Boulder-based makers of attachable phone grips, stands and wallets.
