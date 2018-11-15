More Sandoz layoffs in early 2019

BROOMFIELD — Sandoz Inc. has announced another round of layoffs in line to close its facility at 2555 W. Midway Blvd. in Broomfield.
The company said in a letter to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment that its layoffs will take place in three waves, with the first earlier this year and the last ending in 2019. In April, the company laid off about 65 employees.
The second wave of layoffs will take place on Jan. 17 and Feb. 15 in 2019. About 24 employees will be affected, mostly technicians. Those employees were notified on Nov. 13.
In 2017, Novartis, the Swiss-based pharmaceutical company and parent of Sandoz announced it was ending operations at its Broomfield facility.
