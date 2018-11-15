Longmont Economic Development Partnership names 2019 leadership

LONGMONT — The Longmont Economic Development Partnership has elected three new directors, and two incumbent directors to two-year terms that will begin in January.

The newly elected directors are Bruce Hellbaum, CEO of The Rawlins National Bank; Christina Johnson, CEO of Longmont United Hospital; and Cecil MacGregor, vice president of engineering for Seagate Technologies.

Adams Bank & Trust vice president of commercial banking Allison Closson and Communication Concepts Public Relations and Advertising founder Stacy Cornay will return as incumbent directors.

Cornay will serve as chair of the Longmont EDP’s executive committee, Closson will be the committee secretary and Hellbaum will be treasurer. Eric Wallace, president and co-founder of Left Hand Brewing, has been elected vice-chair.