Longmont Economic Development Partnership names 2019 leadership

LONGMONT — The Longmont Economic Development Partnership has elected three new directors, and two incumbent directors to two-year terms that will begin in January.
The newly elected directors are Bruce Hellbaum, CEO of The Rawlins National Bank; Christina Johnson, CEO of Longmont United Hospital; and Cecil MacGregor, vice president of engineering for Seagate Technologies.
Sponsored Content
For those who support locally owned banks, consolidation has reduced the count, but choices still exist
Have you noticed how consolidation in the U.S. banking industry has resulted in fewer Colorado banks? With the strength of the Colorado economy, one might assume that would lead to a growing local banking sector, but for Colorado businesses, entrepreneurs, and investors who prefer dealing with a local bank, there are fewer options due to continuing consolidation.
Adams Bank & Trust vice president of commercial banking Allison Closson and Communication Concepts Public Relations and Advertising founder Stacy Cornay will return as incumbent directors.
Cornay will serve as chair of the Longmont EDP’s executive committee, Closson will be the committee secretary and Hellbaum will be treasurer. Eric Wallace, president and co-founder of Left Hand Brewing, has been elected vice-chair.
LONGMONT — The Longmont Economic Development Partnership has elected three new directors, and two incumbent directors to two-year terms that will begin in January.
The newly elected directors are Bruce Hellbaum, CEO of The Rawlins National Bank; Christina Johnson, CEO of Longmont United Hospital; and Cecil MacGregor, vice president of engineering for Seagate Technologies.
Sponsored Content
Lines of Credit and Working Capital Solutions for Business Owners
Having reliable access to working capital is critical to the health of any business. While there are many funding options, a secured line of credit is often the easiest and least expensive way to access working capital.
Adams Bank & Trust vice president of commercial banking Allison Closson and Communication Concepts Public Relations and Advertising founder Stacy Cornay will return as incumbent directors.
Cornay will serve as chair of the Longmont EDP’s executive committee, Closson will be the committee secretary and Hellbaum will be treasurer. Eric Wallace, president and co-founder of Left Hand Brewing, has been elected vice-chair.
…