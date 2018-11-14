Centura to include LUH in crime victim grant program

LONGMONT — Longmont United Hospital will be added in 2019 as a beneficiary of a Crime Victim Services grant.

Centura Health, which operates numerous hospital emergency rooms across the state including Longmont, has received a $991,970 grant from Crime Victim Services Advisory Board through the Victims of Crime Act. The grant is meant to support crime victims. Centura will apply the grant to programs at nine existing emergency rooms and will add the Longmont United operation in 2019.

“When a victim comes to the emergency department, we want this to be the first step in their healing journey,” Dr. Shauna Gulley, senior vice president and chief clinical officer for Centura, said in a written statement. “To help ensure the best possible interaction in a traumatizing situation, we provide specially trained forensic nurse examiners to handle their care. Not only do these caregivers know how to interact with victims to prevent them from being retraumatized, but these professionals also collect forensic evidence that can be provided to law enforcement should the victim choose to seek prosecution. They also connect patients to community resources, which furthers their healing and safety when they choose.”

In addition to purchasing technology for evidence collection and providing continuing education, the grant will maintain nine existing sites and grow one additional location. The existing sites include: St. Anthony Hospital (Lakewood), St. Anthony North Health Campus (Westminster), Centura Health 84th Avenue Neighborhood Health Center (Westminster), St. Anthony Summit (Frisco), Littleton Adventist Hospital (Littleton), Porter Adventist Hospital (Denver), Parker Adventist Hospital (Parker), Mercy Regional Medical Center (Durango) and St. Thomas More (Canon City). The new location to open in 2019 will be Longmont United.

“Due to this grant, Centura Health anticipates increasing the number of patients we serve through this program by 73 percent over two years,” said Carrie Bach, St. Anthony Foundation director. “At the current increasing rate of rape crimes, Colorado is estimating 3,750 sexual assaults to be reported this year alone. Centura Health expects to treat the equivalent of 25 percent of the survivors who report assault in Colorado.”

Centura’s forensic nurse examiner program provides forensic nursing care not just for victims of sexual assault, but also intimate partner violence, elder abuse and human trafficking for the state. Centura Health also ensures that victims will never pay for forensic exams through this program.