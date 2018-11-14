Centura Health launches nurse residency program

CENTENNIAL — Centura Health, which operates Longmont United Hospital and Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville, has established a nurse residency program to help with talent development and recruitment.
The Centura Health Nurse Residency Program offers a curriculum developed by the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, according to a Centura news release. This evidenced-based curriculum will be delivered by mentors across the Centura Health system.
Applications will be accepted through Nov. 28 and the program begins Feb. 25, 2019. Applicants must be graduates of a CCNE or ACEN-accredited nursing program in the last 12 months with no previous acute care RN experience.
To apply visit centura.org/newnurse.
