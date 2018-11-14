Broomfield apartments sold for $106M

BROOMFIELD — The Terracina Apartment Homes community in Broomfield was purchased last month by The Connor Group, an Ohio-based real estate investment firm, for $106 million.
Terracina is located at 13690 Via Varra near the intersection of U.S. 36 and Northwest Parkway
The nearly 10-year-old property was sold Oct. 19, Broomfield public real estate records show.
The seller is listed as Terracina Villas LLC. The company is registered to a California address associated with equity firm Pacific Coast Capital Partners LLC, Colorado Secretary of State records show.
Terracina has 386 units with a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments. Rents start around $1,500.
The Connor Group’s purchase of Terracina coincided with acquisitions of three other properties in the Chicago and Atlanta markets, according to a report from the Dayton (Ohio) Business Journal. The total combined value of the purchases was $618 million.
