Brinkman buys Fort Collins office building for $9.6M

FORT COLLINS — Brinkman, a Fort Collins-based developer and investment firm, recently bought the Preston Center office building in Fort Collins for $9.6 million.
The 57,287-square-foot building is on East Harmony Road near the Front Range Village Shopping Center. It is about 85 percent leased, according to a Brinkman Shared Services LLC news release.
Sponsored Content
For those who support locally owned banks, consolidation has reduced the count, but choices still exist
Have you noticed how consolidation in the U.S. banking industry has resulted in fewer Colorado banks? With the strength of the Colorado economy, one might assume that would lead to a growing local banking sector, but for Colorado businesses, entrepreneurs, and investors who prefer dealing with a local bank, there are fewer options due to continuing consolidation.
Brinkman plans renovations that include rebuilding the entryway and redecorating the interior.
“We’re committed to making improvements to this property that will revitalize interest in the vacant units and bring a new state-of-the-art office location to South Fort Collins,” Brinkman CEO Kevin Brinkman said in a prepared statement. “Our property management team is excited for the opportunity to build relationships with the current tenants and create an energizing workspace for them.”
Brinkman bought the Preston Center from LNR Partners LLC. The seller was represented by Avison Young principals David Tilton and Rick Egitto and associate Sam Crowe.
“The investor was able to purchase a building in a very solid office submarket for slightly more than half of what it would cost to construct new in a location that cannot be duplicated,” Egitto said in a statement.
FORT COLLINS — Brinkman, a Fort Collins-based developer and investment firm, recently bought the Preston Center office building in Fort Collins for $9.6 million.
The 57,287-square-foot building is on East Harmony Road near the Front Range Village Shopping Center. It is about 85 percent leased, according to a Brinkman Shared Services LLC news release.
Sponsored Content
Lines of Credit and Working Capital Solutions for Business Owners
Having reliable access to working capital is critical to the health of any business. While there are many funding options, a secured line of credit is often the easiest and least expensive way to access working capital.
Brinkman plans renovations that include rebuilding the entryway and redecorating the interior.
“We’re committed to making improvements to this property that will revitalize interest in the vacant units and bring a new state-of-the-art office location to South Fort Collins,” Brinkman CEO Kevin Brinkman said in a prepared statement. “Our property management team is excited for the opportunity to build relationships with the current tenants and create an energizing workspace for them.”
Brinkman bought the Preston Center from LNR Partners LLC. The seller was represented by Avison Young principals David Tilton and Rick Egitto and associate Sam Crowe.
“The investor was able to purchase a building in a very solid office submarket for slightly more than half of what it would cost to construct new in a location that cannot be duplicated,” Egitto said in a statement.
…