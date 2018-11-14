Brinkman buys Fort Collins office building for $9.6M

FORT COLLINS — Brinkman, a Fort Collins-based developer and investment firm, recently bought the Preston Center office building in Fort Collins for $9.6 million.

The 57,287-square-foot building is on East Harmony Road near the Front Range Village Shopping Center. It is about 85 percent leased, according to a Brinkman Shared Services LLC news release.

Brinkman plans renovations that include rebuilding the entryway and redecorating the interior.

“We’re committed to making improvements to this property that will revitalize interest in the vacant units and bring a new state-of-the-art office location to South Fort Collins,” Brinkman CEO Kevin Brinkman said in a prepared statement. “Our property management team is excited for the opportunity to build relationships with the current tenants and create an energizing workspace for them.”

Brinkman bought the Preston Center from LNR Partners LLC. The seller was represented by Avison Young principals David Tilton and Rick Egitto and associate Sam Crowe.

“The investor was able to purchase a building in a very solid office submarket for slightly more than half of what it would cost to construct new in a location that cannot be duplicated,” Egitto said in a statement.